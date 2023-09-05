Nifty Midcap 100 hits life-time high; Chalet Hotels, Nazara Technologies among key midcap stocks to watch out for2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 12:56 PM IST
The Nifty Midcap 100 index has surged more than 27% this year so far, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index has jumped over 30%. Both the indices have significantly outperformed the benchmark Nifty, which is up by 8% during the same period.
The rally in midcap and smallcap shares is showing no signs of slowing down. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained a percent to hit an all-time high, riding past 40,000-mark on Tuesday led by a strong bullish momentum in midcap stocks.
