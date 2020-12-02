Nifty Midcap 100 index crosses 20,000 for first time in 2 years

Dolat Capital sees mid/small-cap indices better placed vs the large caps over the second half of this fiscal. "The earnings commentary has turned stronger especially with economy businesses. That was apparent especially in the auto ancillaries, chemicals, cement, pharma and infra. Hence our expectation that the mid / small cap indices will be better placed vs the large caps over H2FY2021. Near term valuations have spiked on the recent rally but still below the long period averages. We also expect significant operating leverage to play out on the better utilization as well as lower interest cost," the brokerage said.