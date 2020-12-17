Analysts positive on broader markets as Nifty Midcap 100 index hits 21,000

"Mid-cap has always been an interesting space for investors. This segment has known to be generating lucrative returns in the past. However, this segment could not sustain the onslaught of COVID and was severely hit. But with recovering economy and stimulus packages, this segment has seen recovery and with the recent inflow of liquidity in the markets, it could come back to its previous levels," says Ashis Biswas Head of Technical Research CapitalVia Global Research.