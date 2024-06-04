Nifty Midcap 100 suffers sharp decline of over 6,000 points; BEL, Container Corp, SAIL plunge up to 28%
Market downturn in India as BJP's majority in Lok Sabha election comes into question, impacting investor confidence. The Nifty Midcap 100 index plunged 6,106 points, or 11.44%, to reach a two-month low of 47,246 points. Leading the declines were Bharat Heavy Electricals, which plummeted 28%.
The Indian indices across the board turned red, marking a stark contrast to the green wave experienced in the previous trading session. This significant drop in shares was attributed to unexpected changes in the political equation, contrary to the optimistic exit poll predictions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started