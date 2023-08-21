Nifty Midcap 100 tops 38,000-mark: What's fueling the rally in broader indices?3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Sensex ended the session with a gain of 267 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 65,216.09 while the Nifty50 rose 83 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 19,393.60.
The Nifty Midcap 100 topped the 38,100-mark on Monday, August 21, after a rebound in the global market after a significant correction prompted buying in domestic equities, particularly within the IT sector. Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 closed with decent gains on Monday, snapping their two-day losing run, on the back of positive global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started