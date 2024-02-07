Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices hit fresh record highs, up over 7% in CY24 so far
Mid-and small-cap stocks continue to reach unprecedented levels, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Small Cap 100 both hitting all-time highs. The strength in mid- and small-cap stocks is attributed to increased potential benefits from India's rising capital expenditure.
The persistent upward trajectory of mid-and small-cap stocks continues to capture investors' attention, even as these stocks achieve unprecedented levels. Building upon their robust performance in CY23, where they significantly outperformed large-cap stocks, mid-and small-cap stocks are maintaining their momentum into CY24.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started