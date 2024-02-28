Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices tumble over 2% amid profit booking
Mid-and small-cap stocks in India faced significant declines, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices dropping over 2%. PSU banking stocks also witnessing notable selling pressure. Nifty Media and Realty were among worst performers.
Indian stocks faced significant losses in today's trading session, with all sectors showing declines as of the current time. Although the Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex initially opened higher, tracking a strong performance in global markets, they couldn't sustain the upward momentum. As the day progressed, both indices experienced a decline of nearly 0.80% each by the mid-trading session.
