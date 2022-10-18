Nifty near 18,000 by Diwali? Key triggers to watch now

“The whipsaw movement in the mother market of the US is a reflection of the fast changing perception about the US inflation expectations, terminal Fed rate and direction of the US economy. A section of market participants now feel more optimistic about a soft landing of the US economy and have now turned bullish about the market. It remains to be seen whether this view gathers wider acceptance and sustains," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.