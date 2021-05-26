Markets ended higher on Wednesday as aggressive buying drove the Sensex above 51000 for first time in nearly three months while the Nifty inched closer to its record high. A drop in daily caseload of virus cases and improvement in recovery rates bolstered investor sentiment about an economic recovery faster-than-anticipated earlier. The BSE Sensex climbed 379.99 points or 0.75% at 51,017.52. The 30-share had last closed above 51000 on 10 March.

The Nifty is away from its record high just by a hairline, ending at 15,301.45, up 93 points or 0.61%. It had previously hit its life high at 15,431.75 on 16 February.

Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities said, “Domestic equities remained upbeat as improved visibility about economic recovery from second quarter of FY22 continued to lift investors’ sentiments. Further, robust Q4FY21 earnings and favourable commentaries from managements also aided to lift sentiments. Going forward, likely announcement of phased withdrawal of state level lockdowns in coming weeks and recovery in economic activities can potentially aid market to sustain rally in the near to medium term."

According to him, softening in US bond yields and weak dollar index may offer additional comfort, which can essentially lead foreign institutional investors (FIIs) flow to turn favourable. Investors will continue to focus on trajectory of daily caseload and vaccination ramp up in the country in the near term. FIIs have been still net sellers of Indian equites, but the pace of selling is narrowing. FIIs have dumped Indian shares worth $232.61 million in this month so far. Domestic institutional investors have invested ₹938.44 crore in Indian equities in May.

The optimism, however, comes at a time when economic activities have been severely hit by regional lockdown and economists have reduced their gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for FY22 by several notches.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) which tracks various high frequency data, fell to 60 for the week ending 23 May from 63 the prior week, at levels last seen in June 2020 after having fully recovered in February. Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economist, Nomura feels that the continued steep fall in the index is indicative that the worst hit to activity will occur in May.

“Lockdowns look to spill into June, but a few states are announcing a slow rollback of restrictions as their virus caseloads fall, which suggests a sequential improvement in activity in June. For a sustained recovery, the pace of vaccination also needs to pick up, which we expect to happen after June," Varma and Nandi said.

Economists at Barclays are concerned that the slow pace of vaccinations and rolling lockdowns are likely to weigh on India’s recovery. Barclays has further reduced its GDP forecast to 9.2% in FY2021-22, a reduction of 80 basis points. According to their estimates, a third wave in India will increase economic costs by at least a further $42.6 billion, assuming another round of similarly stringent lockdowns are imposed for eight weeks. If India is hit by a third wave, Barclays estimates FY22 GDP to be further cut to 7.7%.

Meanwhile, India’s volatility index or VIX increased 10.77% to 20.87, indicating investors are anxious and nervous about the markets going forward.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.