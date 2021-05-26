Nifty nears record high, Sensex above 51,000 for first time in 3 months

Economists at Barclays are concerned that the slow pace of vaccinations and rolling lockdowns are likely to weigh on India’s recovery. Barclays has further reduced its GDP forecast to 9.2% in FY2021-22, a reduction of 80 basis points. According to their estimates, a third wave in India will increase economic costs by at least a further $42.6 billion, assuming another round of similarly stringent lockdowns are imposed for eight weeks. If India is hit by a third wave, Barclays estimates FY22 GDP to be further cut to 7.7%.