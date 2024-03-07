Nifty Next 50 index gained nearly 6.68 per cent in February 2024, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index that rose 1.18 per cent last month. According to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal titled ‘Global Market Snapshot’, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, and Nifty Microcap 250 declined 0.30 per cent, 0.65 per cent, and 1.39 per cent in February. On the other hand, Nifty 500 rose 1.45 per cent last month.

In addition, Nifty Next 50 outperformed the other indices when compared on a three-month and six-month basis. In the last three months, Nifty Next 50 rose 22.85 per cent followed by Nifty Microcap 250 which was up 13.02 per cent.

In the last six months, Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Microcap 250 clocked gains of 32.82 per cent and 27.23 per cent respectively, against Nifty 50 which rose 14.17 per cent during the period. Also, Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 25.43 per cent.

Finally, on a 12-month basis, Nifty Microcap 250 outperformed all major indices having clocked an annual gain of 95.76 per cent, compared to Nifty 50 which was up 27.04 per cent. Nifty Next 50 was up 58.36 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 150 clocked gains of 67.69 per cent and 56.26 per cent, respectively, according to Motilal Oswal.

Markets in February 2024

‘’In February 2024, the Nifty Next 50 index stood out as the top performer, boasting a remarkable growth of 6.7 per cent. Meanwhile, the midcap, smallcap and microcap indices experienced declines of 0.3 per cent, 0.6 per cent, and 1.4 per cent respectively,'' said the brokerage.

The realty sector maintained its upward trajectory and surged by 6.3 per cent, leading as the top performer, while the FMCG index saw a 1.9 per cent decline, marking it as the worst performer.

Once again, all the factor-based investment strategies yielded positive returns. The value factor took the lead with a notable increase of 4.4 per cent for the month, followed by the quality factor with 3.4 per cent gain. The Consumer Discretionary, Energy and IT sectors were the top three contributors to the overall returns of Nifty 500, resulting in a positive impact of 1.3 per cent.

Global Markets

-In the US, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both experienced a 5.2 per cent and 5.3 per cent gains respectively in February 2024 with the Information Technology sector once again being the largest contributor to the S&P 500’s rise.

-China led the emerging markets with a robust recovery, achieving an 8.4 per cent growth, while Germany emerged as the top performer among developed markets with a 3.9 per cent increase.

-Crude oil prices surged for the second consecutive month, climbing by 2.8 per cent in February due to expected production cuts by OPEC, rising Red Sea tensions and conflict in the Middle East.

-Gold and Silver prices witnessed a fall of 0.3 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum increased significantly by 43.8 per cent and 46.5 per cent respectively.

Technical View

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities said, ‘’The Nifty stayed below the psychological 22,500 mark, with call writers at the 22,500 strikes significantly increasing their positions. On the downside, support is expected to hold at 22,400.''

‘’The buy-on-dips strategy is likely to persist as long as it remains above 22,400. On the upside, a decisive move above 22,500 could trigger buying interest in the market, potentially pushing the index towards 22,700 in the short term,'' added De.



