Nifty Next 50 outperforms all major indices in February, Microcap 250 up over 95% in 1 year; check details
In the last three months, Nifty Next 50 rose 22.85 per cent followed by Nifty Microcap 250 which was up 13.02 per cent.
Nifty Next 50 index gained nearly 6.68 per cent in February 2024, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index that rose 1.18 per cent last month. According to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal titled ‘Global Market Snapshot’, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, and Nifty Microcap 250 declined 0.30 per cent, 0.65 per cent, and 1.39 per cent in February. On the other hand, Nifty 500 rose 1.45 per cent last month.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started