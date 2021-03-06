Indian market fell sharply on Friday with Sensex tumbling over 440 points and the NSE Nifty cracked below the psychological 15,000-level as US bond market turmoil continued to rattle investors. For the week however Nifty closed 2.8% higher.

"Going ahead, we feel global cues would continue to dictate the market trend in the near term. Besides, on the domestic front, key macro data like CPI, WPI and IIP would be on investors' radar. We reiterate our view to limit naked leveraged trades until we see some clarity emerging over the next directional move," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

However, on the positive side, US stocks ended sharply higher on Friday in a volatile session. Government data showing the US economy added a better-than-expected 379,000 jobs in February helped push major indices to a decisively positive finish, with the Dow climbing 1.9% and the S&P 500 gaining 2%.

Wall Street had struggled this week and bond yields rose while traders debated whether the US recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, fueled by a White House-backed stimulus bill costing nearly $1.9 trillion that is making its way through Congress, would push prices up.

Investors are increasingly worried that ultra-stimulative monetary policies of central banks will be wound down if inflation spikes. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday reiterated that the Fed would not tighten policy until its goals of full employment and consistent inflation above 2% had been met -- and that was likely to be some time away.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said higher long-term Treasury debt yields were a sign market participants were anticipating a stronger recovery, not of increased inflation concerns.

"I don't see that the markets are expecting inflation to rise above the 2% inflation objective that the Fed has as an average inflation rate over the longer run," Yellen said in a PBS Newshour interview.

Weekly market outlook from some analysts:

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"Nifty has not broken the medium-term support range of 14700-14800. If we break that, we could travel south to levels closer to 14400-14500. If we bounce from these levels, we would need to get past the 15300 levels to move to higher targets of 15500-15600. Until then the Nifty is going to be range-bound and choppy."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"In the coming week, the market will be mainly focusing on the expectations on whether the Fed, in its upcoming meeting (March 16-17), will maintain its accommodative stance in a rising bond yield market. Additionally, Fed’s measures to maintain low-interest rate and high liquidity will also provide relief to the market sentiments."

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking)

"As far as levels are concerned, 15100 and 15273 are to be seen as immediate hurdles; whereas on the lower side, 14760 – 14467 are to be seen as key supports. If we take a glance at the weekly chart, we are still unsure whether market has enough strength to go beyond recent highs around 15400 – 15550 without seeing any decent price or time wise correction. But at the same time, they are just refusing to fall as well. Hence, it would be interesting to see how markets behave in the first half of the forthcoming week. It should then ideally give us some fair idea where markets are heading in the short term. Traders are advised to focus on stock specific moves but should ideally avoid aggressive leveraged positions overnight."

Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities

"Nifty50 index closed the week on a positive note on the weekly chart candle. On the upside, Nifty is likely to remain capped at immediate resistance of 15270 whereas on the downside immediate support is now placed at 14630. We suggest traders maintain a neutral outlook."





