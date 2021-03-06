Nifty next week outlook: Key levels investors should watch out for

"As far as levels are concerned, 15100 and 15273 are to be seen as immediate hurdles; whereas on the lower side, 14760 – 14467 are to be seen as key supports. If we take a glance at the weekly chart, we are still unsure whether market has enough strength to go beyond recent highs around 15400 – 15550 without seeing any decent price or time wise correction. But at the same time, they are just refusing to fall as well. Hence, it would be interesting to see how markets behave in the first half of the forthcoming week. It should then ideally give us some fair idea where markets are heading in the short term. Traders are advised to focus on stock specific moves but should ideally avoid aggressive leveraged positions overnight."