Nifty November series outlook: 4 stocks where investors can park their money; do you own?
SBI Life Insurance, Coal India, UBL, and IPCA Laboratories are the top picks for the November series, according to Religare Broking. Here's why the brokerage sees the stocks outperforming this month.
The domestic market logged its worst month in 2023 as elevated US interest rates triggered persistent sales by foreign investors, while a rise in oil prices due to the Israel-Hamas war also added to the selling pressure. Frontline indices Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed October with a loss of 3 per cent each.
