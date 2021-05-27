Indian markets traded moderately higher in noon trade today, with gains led by IT stocks. The Nifty50 index was up 0.27% to 15,340, near its day's high of 15,353. The index remains nearly 100 points away from its intra-day record high of 15,431, hit earlier this year. The BSE benchmark Sensex was up around 150 points, holding above 51,000 mark.

Investors' sentiment has improved in the recent days due to a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India. "Markets are now eyeing announcements on unlocking by the states, which is fuelling the recovery. Besides, stability in the global markets after the Fed assurance is also helping the index to sustain at higher levels," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking.

On Wednesday, Nifty had ended at 15,301, its third highest closing ever.

"It is imperative that we get past 15,300 on a closing basis. That will ensure we head to 15500-15600 as the next possible target for the Nifty. 15000 is a good support level for the index and as long as we can keep above that, we are in bullish terrain," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking said: “With this gradual advance, the supports are shifting higher and now the immediate supports are placed around 15235 and 15163. Hence, we continue with our advice for traders to continue with a positive bias and look for buying opportunities on intraday declines."

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, TCS, UltraTech Cement and Infosys were up between 1% and 1.5%. Market heavyweight RIL was up 0.7%.

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive amidst a range movement. Now the market is placed at the crucial juncture of overhead resistance around 15350-15450 levels. If Nifty sustains around this highs for the next couple of sessions, then that could open doors for an upper target of 15800 levels. Any profit booking from the hurdles could be a buy on dips opportunity for short term. Immediate support is placed at 15200-15150 levels," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Global equities have received a boost after U.S. Federal Reserve officials earlier this week reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance, reassuring investors worried about the prospect of rising inflation.

(With Agency Inputs)

