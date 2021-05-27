Nifty now less than 100 points away from all-time high. Key things to watch

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive amidst a range movement. Now the market is placed at the crucial juncture of overhead resistance around 15350-15450 levels. If Nifty sustains around this highs for the next couple of sessions, then that could open doors for an upper target of 15800 levels. Any profit booking from the hurdles could be a buy on dips opportunity for short term. Immediate support is placed at 15200-15150 levels," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

