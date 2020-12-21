Nifty off intraday lows. 'Exercise caution', says Vijayakumar of Geojit

Indian stock markets were lower in noon trade but were off day's lows. The Sensex was down 84 points at 46,876, recovering from early lows of 46,693. The Nifty held on to 13,700 levels, trading 0.24% lower at 13,727. Gains in heavyweights Infosys and Reliance Industries offset weakness in banks and state-run firms.

Reliance Industries Ltd, the country's most valuable company, rose 1% after it announced on Friday with BP Plc the start of production from the R Cluster - an ultra-deepwater gas field off the east coast of India.

"The Nifty is keeping above the crucial 13700 levels. If we can continue doing that, the markets should be headed to 14,000. A strong support lies at the 13500-13600 levels and as long as that holds, the trend of the index remains bullish and traders can utilise any dip to accumulate long positions," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Also read: Inside the rumble in India’s coding jungle

Asian markets were also mostly lower as investors weighed rising coronavirus infections against the positive effects of new US and Japanese stimulus packages.

"A new and faster-transmitting strain of the virus in the UK is an area of concern. This has led to further restrictions on travel and economic activity. Acceleration in the number of cases in the US and poor economic data are other dampeners. However, the US Congress agreement on $900 billion of fiscal stimulus is likely to support markets. High valuation continues to be a concern in India. But the power of FII-driven liquidity is overwhelming all negative news. Investors should exercise caution," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

India's equity benchmarks have surged more than 80% from lows hit in March, powered by record inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally and signs of a domestic economic recovery.

The rupee declined 6 paise to 73.65 against the US dollar today amid weak domestic equities and strengthening American currency in the overseas market.

However, unabated foreign fund inflows and lower crude prices supported the rupee and restricted the fall, forex traders said.

123 listElement-graph-11608534118867-123

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via