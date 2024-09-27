Nifty Oil & Gas index rises 2.5%: BPCL, HPCL, IOCL share prices lead with up to 7% gains

  • Stock Market Today: Nifty Oil & Gas index gained up to 2.5% during the intraday trades on Friday. Oil marketing companies as BPCL, HPCL, IOCL share prices gaining up to 7% led the gains with BPCL at 1 year high. BPCL also remains top gainers in Nifty-50 stocks

Ujjval Jauhari
Published27 Sep 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Trade Now
Nifty Oil & Gas index rises 1.5%: as BPCL, HPCL, IOC share prices lead the gains
Nifty Oil & Gas index rises 1.5%: as BPCL, HPCL, IOC share prices lead the gains

Stock Market Today: The Nifty Oil & Gas index gained up to 2.5% during the intraday trade on Friday, September 27. Oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation ( IOCL) rose up to 7% and were the lead gainers. BPCL share price also scaled its one-year high. BPCL was also largest gainer among Nifty-50 stocks

 

Also Read | PNC Infra, Ashoka Buildcon, others in focus as order inflows gather pace

Gujarat Gas, Petronet LNG, Gujarat State Petronet, and GAIL (India) were other key gainers in the index.

Lower crude oil prices improve outlook

The decline in crude oil prices lead the gains for oil marketing companies.

 

Also Read | Sugar stocks rise up to 8% on hopes of MSP hike and ethanol price boost

Brent Crude prices that were at close to $ 90 a barrel and even higher in April'2024 are trading close to $70 a barrel levels. Notably the Crude prices are down around 8% in last one week.

The lower crude prices bode well for marketing margins of Oil Marketing companies. The marketing margins are those profits that these companies make by selling auto fuels at their outlets and hence lower costs of crude oil bode well for these margins.

Also Read | Zee Media shares hit 10% upper circuit, scale 52-week high on fundraising news

Analysts maintain positive outlook for BPCL, HPCL, IOCL

Against the backdrop of weak crude oil prices and a range-bound refining GRM environment, the outlook for marketing margins remains strong, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Also they add that OMCs appear to be trading at the higher end of the historical range, street earnings estimates are building in only 3-4 per liter marketing margins while current margins are above 10 a liter.

These should address concerns not only on the valuations at which OMCs may be trading at but also on any fuel price cuts, if any, that OMCs may be asked to undertake ahead of state elections looking at decline in crude prices.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

,

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNifty Oil & Gas index rises 2.5%: BPCL, HPCL, IOCL share prices lead with up to 7% gains

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

179.90
03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
8.4 (4.9%)

Tata Steel share price

166.50
03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
0.9 (0.54%)

Bharat Electronics share price

293.35
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
3 (1.03%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

654.85
03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
42.35 (6.91%)

Kalpataru Projects International share price

1,405.90
03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
86.3 (6.54%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,859.40
03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
165.75 (6.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,025.00-20.00
    Chennai
    77,031.00-20.00
    Delhi
    77,183.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    77,035.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.