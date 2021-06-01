MUMBAI: Indian markets opened higher for seven out of eight sessions with the Sensex hitting the 52,000 mark, and the Nifty touching a new record high.

At 9.33 am, the benchmark Sensex was trading at 52,172, up 0.45% from its previous close, while the Nifty climbed 0.46% to 15,654 points.

India’s GDP growth picked up to 1.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) from 0.5% in Q4 2020; growth also picked up sequentially to 4.9% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), from 5.4% in Q4FY20.

"This reflected a broad-based improvement across sectors, led by domestic demand and higher government spending on the demand side, and faster growth in services (especially construction) on the supply side" said Nomura Research in a note to investors.

Investors will now await Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bi-monthly policy on 4 June.

"We expect the RBI to maintain its accommodative stance this week, while announcing GSAP 2.0 (G-sec Acquisition Programme) to support government bonds. Beyond August, as vaccinations progress, we believe the RBI will assign a higher weighting to inflation. We continue to expect policy normalization to begin later this year", Nomura Research added.

On the fiscal front, fiscal deficit for FY21 reported earlier today was mildly lower than the revised estimates, although the additional food subsidy outgo was much higher, as tax revenues were better towards the end of the year.

"This essentially means FY22 gross tax revenue has to grow only 9.5% y-o-y vs. 16.7% budgeted. However, revenue impact of the second wave, any policy response, ambitious disinvestment target, possibility of another wave, etc., are all factors to track," said Sreejith Balasubramanian, economist – Fund Management, IDFC AMC.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.