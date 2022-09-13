Nifty or Bank Nifty to touch record high first? Analyst says he is betting on…2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 10:33 AM IST
- Stock market update: Nifty and Bank Nifty are now less than 3% away from their all-time highs
Indian stock market benchmark Nifty today crossed the 18,000 mark, buoyed by positive global cues and expectations that Indian economy will grow at a steady pace despite fears of a global slowdown. The Nifty was up 0.6% to 18,046 and is about 3% away from all-time highs of 18,604. The banking sector index, Bank Nifty, is up 0.6% today to 40,804, off 2.5% from all-time highs.