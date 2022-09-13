Nifty or Bank Nifty to touch record high first? Analyst says he is betting on…

"The erratic as well as poor monsoon and negative seasonality in vegetable prices in many parts of India led to India's retail inflation surge to 7 % on an annual basis in August 2022 from 6.71 % in July 2022. The number has remained above RBI’s tolerance band of 2-6 % for the 8th consecutive month. In Aug 2022, food inflation was at 7.62 % against 6.75 % in Jul 2022 primarily due to vegetables which grew by 13.23 %. However, the global prices of metals and crude oil have witnessed a sequential decline since mid-June 2022 following the fears of a recession in major economies amid monetary tightening by central banks. This could help to ease some pressure on inflation numbers going forward," said Anand Varadarajan, Director, Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd.