Nifty Outlook: Down in just 3 of last 10 Octobers — Can bulls return after September sell-off? Experts weigh in

The Nifty 50 enters October at a crucial juncture after a sharp sell-off in September, with investors assessing whether the correction could pave the way for a rebound.

The benchmark Nifty shed over 5% in September on the back of rising crude oil prices and higher US bond yields. Furthermore, escalating geopoliticaltensions between US and Iran, FII outflows and rupee depreciation also added to the weakness.

Advertisement

Historical data offers some comfort to the bulls: the benchmark index has ended October in negative territory in only three of the last 10 years. However, the market’s near-term direction is likely to depend on foreign fund flows, US bond yields, crude oil prices, global risk sentiment and upcoming corporate earnings.

The Nifty 50 gained 4.51% in October 2025, after declining 6.2% in October 2024 and 2.8% in October 2023. It had risen 5.4% in October 2022, 0.3% in 2021, 3.5% in 2020 and 3.5% in 2019. In 2018, the index fell 5%, while October 2017 saw a 5.5% gain and October 2016 recorded a marginal 0.17% rise.

Also Read | King of Bonus Shares: These 5 companies have given most bonus issues

“October is likely to remain a volatile month, particularly after the sharp correction seen in the market. However, after such a correction, the possibility of a technical rebound remains, especially if selling pressure eases and global cues turn supportive,” said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking. He added that October had historically been relatively supportive for the Nifty, with its average return over the last 15 years at around 2.10%.

Advertisement

Can bulls return after the September sell-off? The September correction has left investors weighing whether valuations and positioning have become more supportive after the decline.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura, pointed out that October could see a recovery if crude prices and US yields ease, FII selling moderates and earnings remain supportive. Domestic institutional flows should continue to provide a cushion, although volatility is likely to remain high.

“After the sharp September correction, October could see a tactical recovery, particularly if global yields, crude prices and FII selling stabilise. However, a sustainable rally will depend on earnings delivery and an improvement in global liquidity conditions,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Shami- President- Chief Portfolio Manager - OmniScience Capital expects a recovery as most of the stated negatives are largely priced in and with increasing expected returns from Indian equities the case to allocate to emerging markets will strengthen in spite of elevated US treasury yields.

Advertisement

However, Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher at Share.Market by PhonePe, expects the market to go through a two-phase trajectory, with near-term volatility and downside testing early in October potentially followed by bottoming and selective recovery in the second half.

Jain pointed to elevated US bond yields as a factor continuing to drive foreign capital flight. At the same time, persistent domestic institutional buying through mutual fund SIPs, festive demand around Dussehra and Diwali and visibility from Q2 corporate earnings could provide a structural floor for the market.

Nifty 50 technical outlook: Key levels to watch Technically, the Nifty is approaching important support zones after the recent decline. Analysts are watching whether the index can hold these levels and reclaim key resistance areas, which could determine whether the September correction is nearing an end or has further room to extend.

Advertisement

Jain said, “From a technical perspective, the Nifty 50 faces key support at 22,500, with a further breakdown risking a retest of its strong structural base near 22,200. Reclaiming immediate resistance between 23,000 and 23,200 is required to signal a trend reversal.”

According to Jain, a decisive close above 23,500 would confirm an end to the corrective phase. Until then, the market could remain vulnerable to volatility and further downside testing.

Meanwhile, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, identified the 22,400-22,300 zone as another crucial support area. This level coincides with the 200-week EMA and a broader trendline support, creating what he described as a strong confluence.

Patel said, “On the upside, 23,000 remains the immediate resistance. A decisive daily close above 23,000 would indicate improving momentum and could strengthen the case that the broader corrective phase has ended. Until such confirmation emerges, we advise investors and traders to remain patient.”

Advertisement

Patel also pointed to the monthly RSI being in the 40-45 zone, which has historically acted as a support region during major market corrections, including periods around 2020, 2016 and 2008. For now, he highlighted 22,400-22,300 on the downside and 23,000 on the upside as the key levels to monitor.

Overall, the October outlook remains balanced between the possibility of a technical rebound after September’s sharp correction and the risk of continued volatility. Historical October returns have been largely positive over the past decade, but analysts stressed that a sustainable recovery would require improvement in global yields, crude prices, FII flows and corporate earnings.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.