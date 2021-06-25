Nifty outlook for next week, key support levels - from Samco Securities

Now, it remains to be seen if the letting off of the steam is just a minor hiccup in the super-cycle or it is way past the top and has become a question of deliberation. But one thing is clear that the exemplary growth in commodity prices might not continue at the same pace going forward. Investors can therefore maintain a wait and watch approach and instead of basing trades solely on commodity price movements, they can observe the deleveraging in the balance sheet of companies. The utilisation of capital and free cashflow trend over the next few months will help separate the great from the good. Part profit booking can also be considered in the next leg of an up move.