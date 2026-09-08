Bulls, bears slug it out as Nifty nears key support

Ram Sahgal
2 min read8 Sep 2026, 02:10 PM IST
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The key near-term trigger is whether the Nifty can defend 23,600 amid opposing bets from domestic investors and FPIs.(REUTERS)
Summary
Retail and HNI investors are betting on a rebound even as FPIs build record short positions, putting the Nifty’s 23,600 support level in focus amid rising crude prices and US bond yields.

The Nifty is caught in a tug of war between domestic investors betting on a rebound and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) positioning for a fall, with the index hovering near a key support level of 23,606.

A decisive break below this level, hit on 24 July, could send the Nifty towards its 8 June low of 23,070 and potentially lower, analysts said.

On Tuesday, the Nifty traded about 0.5% lower at 23,654.

Also Read | FPIs seen favouring autos, consumer durables over staples this festive season

“Right now, the challenge for our market is weathering the fallout from rising crude, induced by reignited hostilities in West Asia. Though US benchmark bond yields have risen above the historic 4.7%, the Fed action to cool off rising yields, thanks to higher crude, should have a salutary impact on them. The third challenge of the falling rupee has been addressed by the FCNR (B) deposit inflow of $127 billion,” said Srivastava .

“If the external situation worsens we could face more headwinds, but if crude moderates, the market will respect the 23,600 support and could head higher toward 24,800, which I am a votary of,” added Srivastava.

The external backdrop has become less favourable for Indian equities. Brent crude has risen 11% over the past month through 7 September to $97 a barrel, while the US 10-year Treasury yield has climbed 10 basis points to 4.79%, according to Investing.com.

Over the same period, the Nifty has fallen 3.27% to 23,779.15, according to exchange data.

According to Shai Coelho, founder of market analytics firm Vtrender, rising US yields amid higher crude prices tend to trigger outflows of short-term foreign capital, adding to market volatility.

Also Read | Did a fat-finger error trigger a 271-point Nifty plunge?

Coelho, however, added that he expects the so-called “Taco trade” to kick in, as it has in the recent past when yields “threatened to rise”. The TACO trade was evident on 8 April, when the Nifty rallied 3.77% to 23,997, a day after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire just hours before a deadline for bombing Iran was due to expire.

FPIs have sold 15,116 crore of Indian cash equities so far this month, after turning net buyers to the tune of 24,098 crore over the previous two months.

Meanwhile, Kruti Shah, quant analyst at Equirus Securities, said she had recommended a 24,000 straddle to institutional clients for the Nifty derivatives expiry on 29 September. The strategy involves buying both a call and a put option at the 24,000 strike, effectively positioning for a sharp move in either direction.

Also Read | Steel prices surge to four-year high, demand defies monsoon

About the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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