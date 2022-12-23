Nifty outlook: Key levels to watch as index falls below 18,000 mark2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 01:02 PM IST
- Both benchmarks Nifty and Sensex are on course for their fourth straight session of declines
Nifty index slipped below the 18,000 mark on Friday amid weak global cues as investors sentiment remained muted in view of the covid surge in some countries. The index was down over a per cent to 17,900 in afternoon deals whereas Sensex also continued to remain under selling pressure and tumbled over 600 points to 60,200.
