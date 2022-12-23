Nifty outlook: Key levels to watch as index falls below 18,000 mark

On Nifty outlook, Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “While our projected target of 17,900 has continued to attract prices lower, positive divergences in oscillators are beginning to show up, reducing the odds of falls beyond the same. This contention is important as we had warned about the possibility of having to consider the possibilities of 16,800, should we get to the present levels. Expect reversal attempts once in the 18,000 vicinity, but inability to scale 18,250 on the bounce should confirm a downtrend aiming at 17,670 initially."