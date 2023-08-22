Nifty outlook: Prabhudas Lilladher cuts index target to 20,735, expects consolidation ahead of 2024 elections2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Prabhudas Lilladher trims Nifty target to 20,735, citing EL Nino impact on inflation and weak earnings. Expect consolidation ahead of 2024 elections.
Domestic brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has trimmed its 12-month Nifty target to 20,735 from 21,430 valuing the index at a 12 per cent discount to 10-year average PE (price to earnings ratio) of 20.7 times, and said that the coming months will be a real test for the economy and markets due to the EL Nino impact on inflation as food inflation and a feeble possibility of interest rate cut.
