Global cues, FIIs behaviour and listing of Paytm shares and other IPOs will be among the key factors to watch in Indian markets in this holiday-truncated week. Indian markets will remain closed on November 19th due to Gurunanak Jayanti. Indian markets closed the previous week 1% higher after a massive upmove on Friday.

“Markets traded volatile in a range and finally settled with the gains of over a percent, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. The beginning was upbeat, tracking upbeat global markets however profit-taking in the middle pushed the bulls slightly on the backfoot. The rebound in the final session again changed the tone and helped the index to close around the week’s high," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

“The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and participants will first react to the macroeconomic data of IIP and CPI inflation in early trade on Monday. As the result season is almost behind us, the focus will shift back to global markets for cues. At the same time, traction in primary markets will keep investors busy," he added.

Nifty, said Mr Mishra of Religare Broking, should hold above 18,100 to inch towards 18,350+ zone while the support has now shifted to 17,800-17,600 zone. "Among the sectoral indices, IT, Infra, and realty look stable to us while banking, metal, and pharma may continue to trade subdued, he added.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, said: “Now the market's focus will shift to global cues. Global markets are also trading volatile after higher than expected US inflation numbers but there is no panic reaction. US dollar index is trading above 95 level and US bond yields are also inching higher that could be a cause of concern. On the domestic front, we will react to IIP and CPI numbers on Monday where inflation numbers are slightly higher than expectations while IIP numbers are much weaker than expectations. WPI inflation numbers will also be announced on Monday during market hours."

IPO-heavy week

Next week is going to be IPO-heavy week where we will have a listing of Policy Bazaar, SJS. Enterprises and Sigachi on Monday while Paytm will debut secondary market later this week. Tarsons products and Go Fashion, two new IPOs, will also open for subscription next week.

“If we talk about data then FIIs sold worth ₹4,900 crore but DIIs bought worth 5392cr in the cash market last week. It will be interesting to see FIIs' behavior amid the rising dollar index and rising bond yields because they were already selling heavily in Indian markets for the last many days. If we talk about the derivative data then FIIs' long exposure in the index future stands at 57% while the put-call ratio is sitting at 1.16 mark which is neutral for the market," Mr Meena said.

“We have seen heavy put writing at 18000 strike price which is currently holding 54.7lac open interest for next week expiry therefore it will act as immediate and strong support. On the upside, open interest is scattered however 18500 call option is having the highest OI of 41.6lac. If we talk about Bank Nifty then the 38500 put option is having the highest OI of 18.25lac and will act as a strong support level while 39000 will act as an immediate hurdle as it has the highest open interest of 14.8lac for next week expiry," he added.

