Nifty Pharma gains driven on robust growth environment; Cipla, Sun Pharma top stock picks
Stock market today: Nifty Pharma Index gained up to 0.9% in intraday trade. The Indian market growth stood at 8.6% for September improved from 5.8% in August. Acute segment growth at 9% in September improved from 5.8% in August as per analysts data
Indian stock market: On a day when benchmark indices were down half a percent Nifty Pharma Index gained up to 0.9% in the intraday trades. The growth trajectory in the domestic market is encouraging and supporting sentiments even as growth outlook for the Indian pharma companies in the US markets remain strong.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started