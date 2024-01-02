Nifty Pharma hits all-time high; 10 stocks including Lupin, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Divi's Labs touch one-year peaks
In today's trade, Lupin's shares soared nearly 7%, hitting a new all-time high of ₹1,404 apiece after Japanese brokerage firm Nomura raised the target price on the stock to ₹1,593 apiece from the previous ₹1,290, maintaining its 'buy' recommendation.
Amidst a sea of red in the broader market, pharmaceutical stocks shone bright in today's trading session, with the Nifty Pharma index hitting a new all-time high of 17,251 points, marking a 3% surge.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started