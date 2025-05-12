Nifty Pharma Index cracks 2% as Trump proposes drug price cut: Sun Pharma dips 5%

Stock Market today: Nifty Pharma Index cracked more than 2% in the morning trades on Monday as Trump indicated his plans to cut drug prices in the US by 30-80%. Sun Pharma share price led the fall declining more than 5%.

The US President Donald Trump on Sunday has said that he plans signing sign an executive order on Monday morning. As per news reports the order would lead to cut in prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices and almost immediately, by 30% to 80%.

The cut in prescription drug price would have immediate impact on Pharmaceutical companies selling drugs in the Worlds largest pharmaceutical market, the US. Indian companies have large exposure to the US markets .

Nifty Pharma Index falls Nifty Pharma Index that opened at 20,949.70 on Monday slipped lower and touched intraday lows of 20,576.05. This meant that Nifty Pharma Index had cracked more than 2% compared to previous sessions close at 21,071.75

Sun Pharma led the fall with its share prices declining more than 5%. Others as Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma , Lupin and Divis Laboratories were prominent losers with heir share price declining more than 2%

These companies along with Zydus Lifesciences , Cipla and few others have significant exposure see US markets, that contributes large part to their earnings.

Why Sun Pharma share prices fall the most Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd or Sun Pharma led the fall as Sun Pharma share price crashed more than 5% during the morning trades on Monday.

While most sell generics. companies as Sun Pharma having launched a large portfolio of specialty is targeting growth through prescription drugs market, Products like Odomzo for basal cell carcinoma, Cequa for dry eye illness, and Ilumya (tildrakizumab) for psoriasis are all part of Sun Pharma's specialized portfolio. They also sell Winlevi (an acne medication) and Absorica LD (Isotretinoin Capsules) for acne. They also offer Levulan, which is keratosis of the face and scalp.

