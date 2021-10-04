Nifty Pharma index gives breakout. Experts give 'buy' tag to these stocks

Echoing with Sumeet Bagadia's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "One can buy Dr. Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Divi's Lab for 2-3 month time horizon. Investors can initiate momentum buy in Dr. Reddy's shares at current market price for the target of ₹5340 maintaining stop loss at ₹4970. Similarly, one can buy Sun Pharma at current market price for the target of ₹880 to ₹920 maintaining stop loss at ₹804. For those who want to buy Cipla stocks, they can maintain stop loss at ₹966 and book profit at around ₹1120 levels. Likewise, one can initiate momentum buy at current market price in Divi's Lab shares for the target of ₹5500 maintaining stop loss at ₹5100 levels."