Nifty Pharma index hits 4-year high. What analysts say on today's market action

Indian stock markets ended higher today amid upbeat pharma earnings reports and a rally in defence stocks. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index, which climbed 1.1% during the session, closed 0.5% higher at 11,270, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.37% at 38,182.08.

Among the sectoral indices the Nifty Pharma index advanced the most, rising 5.4% to a four-year high. Robust quarterly results helped Divi's Laboratories Ltd and Cipla Ltd scale record highs, closing 12.06% and 9.48% higher, respectively.

Defence stocks rallied on Monday after the government said it would stop importing 101 items of military equipment in an effort to boost domestic defence production.

Shares of defence equipment manufacturers Bharat Electronics , Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd closed up 9.12% and 8.06%, respectively.

Shares of Reliance Industries which has rallied 142% since late March, settled 1.2% lower after rising as much as 0.9% earlier in the day. Eicher Motors closed down 2.2%.

Here is what analysts said on today's market action:

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

"On the domestic front, the market cheered the robust Pharma earnings. Further, Defence-oriented stocks reacted positively to the news where an embargo was imposed by the government on the imports of 101 defense items under the Atmanirbhar Bharat program.

With the rising US-China tensions and resurging covid cases, the uncertainties are increasing. The markets are likely to remain volatile, with more stock specific action as the earnings season progresses. Investors would watch out for development over US-China tension while any announcement of US stimulus could bring some cheer.

Technically, Nifty closed positive and has been making higher lows from last five trading sessions which indicates overall bullish stance which indicates that overall bullish structure is maintained. Now, it has to continue to hold above 11200 zones to witness an up move towards recent swing high of 11341 then 11500 while support exists at 11150-11100."

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

"Nifty has approached a strong resistance zone of 11300-11350 and although there is no sign of weakness yet, it will not be easy for the index to overcome this sturdy wall. Only a major trigger on the global or domestic front would be required if we have to unfold the next leg of the rally. Till then better to take some money off the table and wait for further development.

On the sectoral front, Pharma stocks continue with their dream run and clearly there is no stopping for it. Also, few counters from Auto and Capital Goods showed tremendous strength. The Midcap space which has been buzzing since the last few days, has been the center of attraction. Traders are advised to keep following such stock centric moves; but we reiterate it is also important to keep booking profits and avoid aggressive bets overnight."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"After showing sideways range movement in the last couple of sessions, Nifty made an attempt to witness upside breakout of the hurdle on Monday, but was not able to surpass above 11350 and shifted into a consolidation pattern and closed the day higher by 56 points.

Nifty is placed at the crucial resistance of previous swing high of 11341 (29 July 20) and there is a possibility of more consolidation/range movement in the next session. But, a sustainable move above 11350 is likely to result sharp upside breakout of the hurdle."

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

"Niftyclosed a day at 10270 with gains of half a percent and formed a doji star candle pattern on daily chart which shows indecision in the markets. Index has showed profit booking from previous swing high if index continued to trade below 11350 we see some more profit booking in coming session, immediate support is coming near 11200-11100 zone and resistance is coming near 11350 zone. Nifty bank closed a day at 21900 with gains of nearly 0.70 percent; support for nifty bank is coming near 21700-21500 zone and resistance is coming near 22100-22300 zone".

