Nifty Pharma Index rises 1% amid weak India Stock Markets: Cipla and Laurus Labs among key gainers

Stock Market Today: The Nifty Pharma Index gained more than 1% amid a weak Indian stock market on a day when the benchmark Nifty 50 Index dipped 0.3-0.4% during the intraday trades. Cipla and Laurus Labs stood among the key gainers

Nifty Pharma index rises more than 1% The Nifty Pharma index, showing its resilience, gained more than 1% during the intraday trades. The Nifty Pharma Index, which opened at 22690.50 on Monday, went to scale highs of 22,908.40, marking gains of more than 1% over the previous day's close of 22662.70.

Laurus Labs, with gains of more than 7%, followed by Cipla, with gains of close to 2%, stood among key gainers. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Gland Pharma also gained more than 1%, helping drive gains.

Nifty Pharma shows resilience—outperforms. Defence, metals and others Nifty Pharma and Healthcare index have been showing resilience amid volatile stock markets since last few weeks

While Nifty Pharma & Healthcare are the lone warriors displaying outperformance amidst this downfall in the markets, we expect sectors such as IT, Defense, Oil & Gas, Realty & CPSE to appear bearish and may continue to underperform in the near term, given their weak price structures and lackluster momentum indicators., said Sudeep Shah, Vice President and Head of Technical and Derivative Research, SBI Securities

Technically, Cipla, Apollo Hospital are likely to outperform in the short term, as per Shah.

The Indian Pharma index performance is also being helped by strong Indian Pharma market growth. The IPM growth during the month of June 2025 stood at a strong 11.5%, as per reports. Glemmark Pharmaceuticals, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Mankind Pharma FDC Ltd, Alkem, Zydus, and Torrent were among the key outperformers as per Nuvama.

While the pharma market is growing, the challenge is provided by rising generic sales and Jan Aushadhi Kendras. However, amidst challenges, Within formulations, Sun, Cipla, Lupin and Emcure are the top picks. of Kotak Institutional Equities