Nifty Pharma index surges 2% led by Natco Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, IPCA Laboratories
The Nifty Pharma Index increased by more than 2% on Friday's session, driven by gains in stocks including Natco Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and IPCA Laboratories Ltd.
The pharma counter's impressive performance has created a lot of buzz in D-Street today. The Nifty Pharma Index increased by more than 2% on Friday's session, driven by gains in stocks including Natco Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and IPCA Laboratories Ltd. Strong Q3 earnings, an optimistic outlook, and recent news developments all contributed to the sector's positive sentiment.
