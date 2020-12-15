Nifty pharma index up 55% this year. Here are Yes Securities picks for 2021

"We expect COVID-led drug tailwinds and pre-stocking to have ended in H1 CY20. 2021 could bring the focus on vaccine manufacturing and distribution capabilities, especially if a large 30-40% of population is to be inoculated. We reckon companies like Dr Reddys’, Aurobindo, Cadila and Wockhardt would be key beneficiaries apart from Serum in the unlisted space. Albeit, we note that any vaccine related opportunity would be one-time in nature and accordingly we do not ascribe any significant weightage to vaccine opportunity when picking stocks for 2021," he said.