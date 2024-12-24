Markets
2025: The pharma stock poised to outperform
Brijesh Bhatia 3 min read 24 Dec 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Summary
- As 2024 ends with market turbulence, the pharmaceutical sector is emerging as a beacon of stability and growth, with this stock leading the pack.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Merry Christmas to all our readers!
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less