The Nifty Pharma index surged to an all-time high of 22,587.95 on Wednesday, August 21, and has outperformed the Nifty 50 benchmark, growing 10 per cent in the last month. Divi's Laboratories was the top gainer on the pharma index today and added 3.76 per cent on a report of a favourable US court ruling on a drug. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Glenmark Pharma, Zydus Life, and IPCA Labs were up one-four per cent today and drove gains in the index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to domestic brokerages, the pharma sector has done well due to benign inputs, stable US prices and positive domestic demand. Rising for the fifth straight session, the NSE Nifty rose by 71.35 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 24,770.20 earlier today. The benchmark rose 0.98 per cent in the last one month, against the pharma index's 10 per cent rise.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Pharma sector in Q1FY25 The pharma sector performed well in Q1FY25, achieving double-digit YoY growth of 12 per cent in revenue, 20 per cent in EBITDA, and 23 per cent in net profit. All three metrics exceeded expectations, as revenue came in two per cent higher and EBITDA and net profit surpassed estimates by 7.4 per cent and eight per cent, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divi's Laboratories reported a consolidated net profit of ₹430 crore for the June 30, 2024 quarter. This was up 21 per cent over the ₹356 crore reported by the company in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,118 crore, up 19 per cent from ₹1,778 crore reported by the multinational major in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

According to domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher, Divi's Laboratories continues to witness price erosion, which was negated by double-digit volume growth. Most of its projects are in the pipeline. The management of the pharma major cited that new generic opportunities emerged in FY26.

The brokerage added that the pharma major is guided for ₹2.5-3 billion of maintenance capex for FY25. The net cash stands at Rs42 billion, and the management remains confident about double-digit revenue growth in the medium term. Logistics challenges persist, leading to increased freight costs and transit time. Asset turnover to touch 1.1x in FY26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today: Nifty 50 rises for fifth straight session The domestic market ended with gains on Wednesday, tracking largely positive global cues ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Expectations are high that US Fed Chair Jerome Powell will provide clear hints about the trajectory of rate cuts, which are anticipated to begin in September.

Analysts said that the upbeat US stock market also supported Indian stocks. US markets have rallied for over a week, recovering over $3 trillion of market cap from the August low. This year, the US Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which is an annual conference, will be held from August 22 to 24. Powell is expected to speak at the conference on Friday.

"The Indian market traded on a tight range with a positive bias supported by strong DII flows. The defensive sector outperformed due to a continued shift in portfolio towards FMCG, consumer, commodities, and pharma. Global markets exhibited a mildly cautious tone ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes later today. The expectation of a rate cut remains high, given the fall in US inflation and moderation in overall growth,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}