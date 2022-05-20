Nifty posts 2nd biggest gain of this year. Signs of near-term bottom?

Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities, said: “The daily timeframe of the Nifty indicates that the index has made a double bottom around the 15735 levels and rallied sharply on Friday. A move above the recent swing high of 16400 could lead to further upsides in the coming week. While we remain open to further pullback rallies in the very near term, we must remember that the intermediate trend remains down. The bears would gain more control once the recent intermediate low of 15735 is broken."

