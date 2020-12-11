Nifty posts 6th straight weekly gain amid intraday volatility. What analysts say

Indian stock markets today ended higher, clocking their sixth consecutive week of gains. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.26% to 13,513.85 while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.3% higher at 46,099, finishing the week around 2% higher on news of progress in coronavirus vaccines.

ONGC gained as much as 14% intra-day before settling 5.5% higher after Brent rose above $50 for the first time since March. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONGC's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight" and raised its target price to ₹115.

Electricity firm NTPC Ltd jumped 5.4% to a late-August closing high.

Heavyweight private-sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd advanced 1.7% and was the top boost to the main stock indexes.

Sentiment was also underpinned by data showing a steady decline in new coronavirus cases in India.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“Niftyis exhibiting at indecisive nature of the market after rallying more than 1000 points above the highest level of the previous up-move (12430). On Monday, it would a tough job for the bulls. The Nifty 50 index needs to cross 13600 levels. If the Nifty 50 index convincingly crosses 13600, it would jump to 13750 levels without any major hurdle. On the contrary, we can expect a quick decline below the level of 13400, if the market breaks 13400 levels. In that case Nifty 50 index could fall to 13200 levels."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The index tested the lower end of the range again; 13400-13700 is the range for this market and this is also a stiff resistance zone. We will breakdown only if 13300-13350 is broken and we will see a renewed rally up only post a closing above 13700. Until then traders should trade cautiously with strict stop-loss levels."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services

"Market opened well, but in between it lost all the gains and turned negative, fortunately in the last trading minutes, it made a good attempt to bounce back and closed marginally above. Gains made in sectors like Energy, FMCG and Metals were countered by selling in Pharma and IT stocks. This muted momentum was due to a weak global trend. Despite European Central Bank’s announcing an increase in the stimulus package, European markets fell as it was over weighed by increasing chance of a no-deal Brexit, rising virus cases and moderate usages of the announced stimulus plan. Instability was also seen in the US market with a sudden spike in the volatility index (VIX) and selling in tech stocks."

