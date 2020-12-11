Nifty posts 6th straight weekly gain amid intraday volatility. What analysts say

"Market opened well, but in between it lost all the gains and turned negative, fortunately in the last trading minutes, it made a good attempt to bounce back and closed marginally above. Gains made in sectors like Energy, FMCG and Metals were countered by selling in Pharma and IT stocks. This muted momentum was due to a weak global trend. Despite European Central Bank’s announcing an increase in the stimulus package, European markets fell as it was over weighed by increasing chance of a no-deal Brexit, rising virus cases and moderate usages of the announced stimulus plan. Instability was also seen in the US market with a sudden spike in the volatility index (VIX) and selling in tech stocks."