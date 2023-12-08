Nifty posts best winning streak in 3 years on RBI pause
The Nifty and Sensex also posted records for the highest closing with the former gaining 0.33% to 20,969.40 while the Sensex gained 0.44% to close at 69,825.60
MUMBAI : The Nifty and Sensex scaled fresh record highs, driven by FPI buying, as RBI’s rate setting committee kept the repo rate unchanged but raised the economic growth forecast by 50 basis points to 7% from FY24. However, analysts remain divided on the near-term market prospects, with the Fed meeting next week being the only immediate trigger.
