“The Nifty has closed around its resistance area of between 17400-17500. If we can trade above this zone for a couple of days, the markets can restart its upward trajectory. If the market has to resume the current weakness, it would need to take a U-turn from here and head downward. Either way, a good trading opportunity is in the offing," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.