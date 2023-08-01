“This pattern indicates an upside bounce in the market after a small decline. After forming a series of higher highs and higher lows over the last 2 months, Nifty seems to have formed minor degrees of lower highs and lower lows in the last 4-5 sessions amidst range movement. This pattern could be reflecting ongoing consolidation in the market. However, a sustainable move above 19,870 levels is expected to negate this bearish pattern," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.