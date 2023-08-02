“Technically, this pattern indicates lackluster movement in the market at the hurdle of a down sloping trend line around 19,800 levels. The minor degree of lower highs and lows were formed on the daily chart in the last 6-7 sessions. A decisive move above 19,865 levels is not only going to surpass the hurdle of the downtrend line, but also negate the bearish pattern of lower highs and lows," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.