“Currently, the immediate resistance level for the index is at 45,200. If the index manages to break above this resistance, it could potentially trigger some buying activity in the market. On the downside, the index has the next support at 44,600/44,500 levels. If the index holds above this support zone, there is a possibility of witnessing some buying interest, leading the index towards the 45,000 level," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.