Nifty predictions August 4: Crucial support for Nifty placed at 19,300; Bank Nifty needs to hold above 44,5002 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Nifty formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow. This pattern indicates a formation of high wave type candle pattern, reflecting ongoing volatility in the market.
The Indian benchmark equity indices are expected to open on a tepid note amid mixed cues from global peers.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message