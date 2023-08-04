The Indian benchmark equity indices are expected to open on a tepid note amid mixed cues from global peers.

The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading 32.50 points, or 0.17%, higher at 19,484.00.

On Thursday, Nifty fell for the third consecutive session ending 0.74%, or 144.90 points, lower at 19,381.65. Broad market indices ended in the positive, while the advance decline ratio closed at 1.06:1.

Nifty formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow. This pattern indicates a formation of high wave type candle pattern, reflecting ongoing volatility in the market.

“Normally, such high wave formation after a reasonable upmove or decline cautious for impending reversal pattern. Having declined in the last few sessions and the formation of lower tops and bottoms on the daily chart indicates a possibility of minor upside bounce in the market towards the new lower top formation," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Nifty

Nifty breached the crucial support level 19,400 in the previous session and ended at 19,381.65 as the bears continued to remain at the helm.

“The index fell sharply following a breakdown below 19,500. However, 19,300 acted as support on a sustained basis for the day. Going forward, 19,300 may act as crucial support, while, on the higher end resistance is seen at 19,500 - 19,650," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index fell below the 50-day EMA of 44,641 and ended 482 points, or 1%, at 44,513 in the previous session.

“The Bank Nifty index remains under the control of the bears, leading to a correction with the index reaching the 44,500-44,400 zone.This zone holds critical importance as it acts as a crucial support level for the index. If the index fails to sustain this level, further downside movements might be expected towards 44,000 levels," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

However, Shah expects there is a possibility of a pullback if the index manages to sustain the current support zone. “In that case, the index could potentially move towards 45,000 or 45,200 levels," he added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.