The Indian equity market is likely to open on a cautious note on Monday following weakness in Asian markets.

Trends on Gift Nifty indicate a flat opening for the benchmark index. Gift Nfty was trading 0.04% higher at 19,596.00.

The Nifty index bounced back on Friday, witnessing a small pullback after a correction in the last couple of sessions. Nifty rallied 135 points to end at 19,517 on Friday. The index found support at 19,300.

The index formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow, indicating upside bounce in the market

“The Nifty has been forming a bearish pattern like lower tops and bottoms in the last 6-7 sessions and the present upmove could be in line with the new lower top formation of the sequence. However, the lower top reversal needs to be confirmed," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

On the weekly chart, Nifty formed a reasonable negative candle with upper and long lower shadow.

“This shows a formation of high wave type pattern at the highs, which signal the market is in a corrective mode with volatility," Shetti added.

He believes the short term trend of Nifty remains negative and the present upmove could encounter strong hurdle around 19,600-19,650 levels in the coming sessions.

Nifty saw a breakdown from the recent consolidation on the daily timeframe and the correction pulled the index below the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) for the first time since March 29.

“On the higher end, 19,566 is likely to act as a crucial resistance level. The sentiment is likely to remain weak as long as the Nifty remains below 19,566. However, a decisive move above 19,566 could take the index towards 19,700-19,750. On the other hand, a failure to move above 19,566 could trigger selling pressure," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart believes the 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) located around 19,600 is a crucial resistance level that Nifty needs to overcome. If Nifty manages to close above its 20-DMA, it may indicate a resumption of bullish momentum, he said.

“However, there is a risk of Nifty falling further to the 18,888 level if it slips below the 19,300 support. Traders should closely monitor the price action around these levels to assess the market's direction," Gour said.

Bank Nifty rebounded on Friday and rose 366 points to end at 44,880, regaining its 50-day EMA (44,650).

“The bears demonstrated activity around the 45,200 level. A conclusive break above this level, particularly on a closing basis, could initiate further upward movement, potentially targeting levels around 45,800 or even 46,000," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

On the downside, Shah believes, a support level can be identified at 44,500.

“Should the index break below this support, the bears could regain control, potentially leading to more downward movements. In terms of price range, the Bank Nifty index has been fluctuating within the broad range of 44,500-45,200. A breach on either side of this range could signal a shift towards trending movements," Shah added.

