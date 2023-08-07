Nifty predictions August 7: Index may face resistance at 19,600; Bank Nifty needs to hold above support level of 44,5002 min read 07 Aug 2023, 07:41 AM IST
Nifty saw a breakdown from the recent consolidation on the daily timeframe and the correction pulled the index below the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) for the first time since March 29.
The Indian equity market is likely to open on a cautious note on Monday following weakness in Asian markets.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message