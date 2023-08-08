On Monday, the Nifty continued its upside bounce for the second consecutive session and closed the day higher by 80 points at 19,597.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nifty formed a small positive candle with gap up opening and with minor upper and lower shadow as per daily timeframe chart.
“Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of high wave or spinning top type candle patterns. Normally, such pattern formation after a reasonable decline or upmove signal impending reversal post confirmation. Having shown a decent upside bounce from the lows in the last few sessions, the odds of reversal from the highs is likely," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
However, the negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact as per daily timeframe chart. Presently, the market is in line with another lower top formation, which needs to be confirmed with decline from the highs, Shetti added.
The Nifty remained above the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (21-day EMA) after a brief dip below this critical average.
“Going forward, the level of 19,500 is expected to serve as immediate crucial support. The market's upward momentum is likely to persist as long as the Nifty maintains its position above this support level. On the upper end, potential resistance can be anticipated around the range of 19,700 to 19,750," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.
The Bank Nifty underperformed the benchmark on Monday and ended 42 points lower at 44,837. The index hit the 45,000 mark during the day but failed to sustain at that level. However, the Bank Nifty index held the support of 44,500.
“The Bank Nifty index is currently in a consolidation phase, with a visible support level at 44,500 and a resistance level at 45,100. Traders should consider utilizing opportunities presented within this range to establish positions according to their respective strategies," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A clear directional move is anticipated only after a decisive breakout on either side of this range, as this would potentially indicate a stronger and more sustainable trend, Shah added.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.