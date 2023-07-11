“The Bank Nifty index has been primarily influenced by bearish sentiment as selling pressure persists from higher levels. The dominance of bears indicates a cautious market environment. The immediate resistance for the index is placed at 45,200. If the index manages to break above this level, it could potentially shift the control back to the bulls," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

